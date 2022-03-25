LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Price Down 6.2%

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $114.53 and last traded at $115.20. Approximately 6,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 172,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.82.

LCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.56.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

In other news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2,527.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

