Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.76. Lear reported earnings of $3.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $11.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $12.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $19.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.85 to $21.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lear by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lear by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $142.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.50 and a 200 day moving average of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $204.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

