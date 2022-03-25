Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand stock opened at $98.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Legrand has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.38.

Legrand ( OTCMKTS:LGRVF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Legrand had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legrand will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About Legrand (Get Rating)

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legrand (LGRVF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.