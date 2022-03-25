Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.14.

Lennar stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.40. The stock had a trading volume of 120,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,213. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 52 week low of $79.52 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.05.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lennar will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lennar by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

