Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $262.82 and last traded at $262.82. 3,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 342,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LII. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.43.

The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.95.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,211 shares of company stock worth $3,292,197 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 535,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 52.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $64,763,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

