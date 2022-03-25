Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Down 86.0% in March

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the February 28th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.79. 16,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,771. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.98. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.74 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

About Lenovo Group (Get Rating)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.