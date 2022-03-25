Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $308,675.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

