Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.360-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.930-$6.030 EPS.

Shares of LSI stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.82. The company had a trading volume of 229,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,951. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.46 and its 200 day moving average is $132.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.70.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

