Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.930-$6.030 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.360-$1.400 EPS.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.80. 238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

LSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.70.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,114,000 after purchasing an additional 122,628 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

