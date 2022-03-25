LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 148,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPTH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,087. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $53.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.27.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

