Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Shares Down 4%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) was down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$38.20 and last traded at C$38.25. Approximately 218,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,252,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. CIBC cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$80.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$128.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.06.

The company has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

