Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LMB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limbach in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Limbach has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $70.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Limbach in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Limbach by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in Limbach by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 44.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

