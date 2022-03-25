Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th.

Limoneira has increased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years. Limoneira has a dividend payout ratio of 111.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.

LMNR opened at $13.47 on Friday. Limoneira has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $238.04 million, a P/E ratio of -37.42, a PEG ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMNR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $72,682.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $186,484.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,971 shares of company stock valued at $281,682. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

