LINK (LN) Price Tops $133.30

LINK (LN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. LINK has a total market capitalization of $796.57 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for about $133.30 or 0.00300899 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LINK has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00046289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.11 or 0.06979874 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,320.31 or 1.00045169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00042603 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

