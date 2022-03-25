Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 83,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $453.71. The company had a trading volume of 102,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,604. The stock has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.