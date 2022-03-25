Lowland Investment Company Plc (LWI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.53 on April 29th

Lowland Investment Company Plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LWI stock opened at GBX 128.99 ($1.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £348.51 million and a P/E ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 508.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,044.89. Lowland Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 146 ($1.92).

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

