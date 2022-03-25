Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 33.80.

Shares of LCID stock opened at 26.25 on Tuesday. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of 16.12 and a 1 year high of 57.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of 32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.35 by -0.29. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $143,486,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $71,443,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

