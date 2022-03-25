Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Austin Russell Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $220,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $206,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $217,200.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Austin Russell bought 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. Research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

