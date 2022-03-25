Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.85

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.85 and last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from €306.00 ($336.26) to €300.00 ($329.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.3538 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 3.89%.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

