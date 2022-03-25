Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 5,180 Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $51,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 9,200 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $90,988.00.
- On Tuesday, March 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 359,265 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $3,542,352.90.
Shares of NASDAQ FTCV opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $15.39.
About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (Get Rating)
FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (FTCV)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.