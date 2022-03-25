Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 5,180 Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $51,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 9,200 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $90,988.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 359,265 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $3,542,352.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCV opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 37,784 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

