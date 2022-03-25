LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.14. 2,321,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,519. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average of $95.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

