Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.52 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67.
Madalena Energy Company Profile (CVE:MVN)
