Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Up to $23.98

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.98, but opened at $24.71. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 9,490 shares.

MGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $95,271,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $69,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $55,952,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $39,996,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,590 shares during the last quarter.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

