MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MainStreet Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $188.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50.

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.