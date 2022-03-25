Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $150.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$150.00 and last traded at C$150.95, with a volume of 375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$150.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Mainstreet Equity from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$130.83.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$133.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 5.65.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

