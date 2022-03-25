Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives $4.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

MGDPF stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

