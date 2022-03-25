MariMed’s (MRMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for MariMed’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MariMed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of MariMed in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRMD opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. MariMed has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

