Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Update

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,300 shares, a growth of 1,645.9% from the February 28th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 18.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 510,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) by 289.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MARPS stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. 2,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,374. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

