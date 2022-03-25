Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,660 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $171.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.90 and a 200-day moving average of $159.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

