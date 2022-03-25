Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $5.28 Per Share

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $5.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $383.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $317.24 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after acquiring an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,443,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.