Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTTR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.54.

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Matterport has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter worth $409,870,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,768,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,274,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $71,819,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $66,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

