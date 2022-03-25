MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.08 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) will post $260.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $260.39 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $209.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

MXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In other news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $898,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240 in the last ninety days. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MXL traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,415. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

