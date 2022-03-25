McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,572. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.98. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $178.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.