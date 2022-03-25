Mears Group (LON:MER) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $198.48

Shares of Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.48 ($2.61) and traded as high as GBX 199 ($2.62). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 198.50 ($2.61), with a volume of 297,843 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.03) target price on shares of Mears Group in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 199.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 198.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of £220.24 million and a P/E ratio of 3.68.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

