Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 0.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,597,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,849,565. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.24. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.