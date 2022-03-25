Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,597,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.24. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $142.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

