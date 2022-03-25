MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$18.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MEG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.09.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$18.15 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.04 and a 52-week high of C$21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.68.

In related news, Senior Officer Sorin Bujor sold 18,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.80, for a total value of C$327,521.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,794.17. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$165,765.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,122.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

