MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 176.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.91.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. Equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,689,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after buying an additional 83,965 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,508,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,284 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

