Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Increased by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.1% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.9% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.3% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.6% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

FB stock traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.57. 31,472,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,564,508. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

