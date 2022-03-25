Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Nojan Abrary Sells 1,100 Shares

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Nojan Abrary sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.93, for a total transaction of C$76,923.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,464,613.92.
MX stock opened at C$69.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$62.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of C$37.85 and a 1 year high of C$71.15.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.
About Methanex (Get Rating)
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
