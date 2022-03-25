M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the February 28th total of 6,688,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.9 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

Shares of MGPUF stock remained flat at $$2.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. M&G has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

