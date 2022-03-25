MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of MCHVY remained flat at $$7.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756. MGM China has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19.
MGM China Company Profile (Get Rating)
