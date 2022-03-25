Michael Rapino Sells 78,000 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $9,059,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $9,023,040.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $8,681,400.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $8,741,460.00.

LYV stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $116.30. 1,214,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,544. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $108,086,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

