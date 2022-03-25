Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MISTGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MIST traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 70,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $8.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

