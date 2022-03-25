Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director John Tognetti Buys 30,353 Shares of Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) Director John Tognetti acquired 30,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$20,943.57. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,203,970 shares in the company, valued at C$7,040,739.30.

John Tognetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, John Tognetti purchased 13,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$6,760.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, John Tognetti bought 31,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$16,120.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, John Tognetti purchased 33,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$18,810.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, John Tognetti purchased 61,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,835.90.

On Wednesday, January 12th, John Tognetti bought 53,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$29,323.35.

On Wednesday, December 29th, John Tognetti acquired 5,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$2,500.00.

CVE:MRZ opened at C$0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$37.81 million and a P/E ratio of -7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 13.62 and a current ratio of 13.86. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

