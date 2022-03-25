Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Sells $23,128.00 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $23,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Casey Penn Lindsay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $36,539.10.

On Monday, January 24th, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,800.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,100.00.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 92.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,380,000 after buying an additional 2,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth approximately $8,145,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 34.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth approximately $31,257,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

