Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Price Target Cut to C$10.25 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$10.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 181.59% from the stock’s previous close.

MOGO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Mogo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of MOGO opened at C$3.64 on Friday. Mogo has a 52 week low of C$2.36 and a 52 week high of C$13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$277.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.73.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

