MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, March 28th

Shares of MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, March 28th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 28th.

MOGU traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 865,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,426. MOGU has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.83.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter. MOGU had a negative net margin of 137.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of MOGU in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MOGU by 142.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MOGU in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MOGU by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

About MOGU (Get Rating)

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

