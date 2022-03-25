Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $4.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.17 and the lowest is $4.31. Molina Healthcare reported earnings per share of $4.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $17.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $17.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $19.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $20.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.40.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.54. 3,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,635. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $347.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.79.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $62,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

