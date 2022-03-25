MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Receives $7.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Northland Securities lowered MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $327,237 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 36,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MoneyGram International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 133,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MoneyGram International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 76,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MoneyGram International by 396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 299,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MoneyGram International by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $961.70 million, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

