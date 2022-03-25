MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Receives $7.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.92.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Northland Securities lowered MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Monday, March 7th.
In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $327,237 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $961.70 million, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.36.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.
About MoneyGram International (Get Rating)
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
